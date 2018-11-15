$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Fuel Services Corp (INT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings. World Fuel Services reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

INT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,906. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 473,522 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 355,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,851,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

