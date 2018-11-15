$0.51 EPS Expected for Fortinet Inc (FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $72.63. 16,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $144,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,355 shares of company stock worth $7,446,829. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,610,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,031,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after buying an additional 685,767 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after buying an additional 647,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 655.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after buying an additional 530,500 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

