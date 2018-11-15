$0.73 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 220,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $121,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

