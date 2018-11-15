$1.02 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc (WMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morningstar set a $96.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.16.

WMT traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,014,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,680. The company has a market capitalization of $307.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $76,290,996.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,181,612.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $904,946.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,402 shares in the company, valued at $15,554,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $1,761,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $14,408,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $265,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.