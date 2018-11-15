$1.31 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $413.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.30. The company had a trading volume of 655,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,357. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total value of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

