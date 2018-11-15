-$1.36 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($1.05). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($6.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($4.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Chardan Capital upgraded Esperion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.96.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $5,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $365,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,065. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

