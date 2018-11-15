$1.47 EPS Expected for Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $0.74. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $9.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $259.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

In other Charter Communications news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 752.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,090 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,400 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $236,263,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,129,000 after purchasing an additional 237,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.48. The company had a trading volume of 994,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,646. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $396.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

