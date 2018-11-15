10,024 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,350,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,192 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $11,142,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NYSE:PK opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

