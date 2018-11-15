$14.82 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report $14.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $58.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.05 million to $60.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.04 million, with estimates ranging from $62.46 million to $67.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 million.

MRCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

MRCC opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 82,987 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 72.1% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 630.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

