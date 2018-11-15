17,335 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,509,000 after acquiring an additional 911,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 230,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,728,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Northern Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 555,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $95.92 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $87.98 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

