$174.49 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2018

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will report $174.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.89 million and the lowest is $167.80 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $134.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $572.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $584.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.72 million, with estimates ranging from $604.96 million to $667.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.76. 1,079,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,900. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 105,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $5,385,656.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,205.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,012 shares of company stock worth $21,164,158 over the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

