18,050 Shares in Marriott International Inc (MAR) Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Marriott International makes up 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,802,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 678,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,495.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 350,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after buying an additional 336,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,190,000 after buying an additional 295,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,617,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

