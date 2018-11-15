19,638 Shares in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reissued a “$57.21” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE SERV opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

