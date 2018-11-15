$2.11 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Macquarie set a $140.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $170.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10,549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 237,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,763,000 after purchasing an additional 235,156 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,979,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $124.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

