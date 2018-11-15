$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic Inc (SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Synlogic posted sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $1.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $970,000.00, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,949.04% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%.

SYBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Synlogic stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.62. Synlogic has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.00.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $29,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,390 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

