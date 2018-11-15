21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $10.91 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

