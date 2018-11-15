243,914 Shares in Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 243,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $240,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Juneau acquired 12,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $299,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Talos Energy Inc has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.69). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

