2,717 Shares in Carnival Corp (CCL) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

