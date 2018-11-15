3M Co (MMM) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 161.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 221.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus reduced their price target on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $181.98 and a twelve month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3M Co (MMM) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/3m-co-mmm-holdings-raised-by-buckingham-asset-management-llc.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.