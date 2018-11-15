40,735 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 108.30%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

OEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

