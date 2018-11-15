46,876 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 382,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 127,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 220,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

