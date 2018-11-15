$48.90 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post sales of $48.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.66 million to $51.18 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $47.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $189.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $192.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $200.25 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $216.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 31.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

TCPC stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $824.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

