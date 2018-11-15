48,722 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,086,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $154,507,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,721,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,092,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

CBRE opened at $42.92 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

