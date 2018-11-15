51job (JOBS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

JOBS stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.75. 109,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,458. 51job has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.21.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. 51job had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in 51job by 468.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

