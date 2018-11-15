52,319 Shares in United States Steel Co. (X) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TD Securities restated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

NYSE X opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

