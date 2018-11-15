5,600 Shares in Inogen Inc (INGN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INGN stock opened at $132.31 on Thursday. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $287.79. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,768.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $246,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,475. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.67.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
