58.com (WUBA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.56

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.56 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 79167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

WUBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.93.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. 58.com had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 58.com in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 58.com in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in 58.com in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in 58.com in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

