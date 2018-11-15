582 Shares in AMERCO (UHAL) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 95,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hayes acquired 200 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $380.05 per share, with a total value of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $27,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th.

UHAL stock opened at $339.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.95. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $386.64.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $8.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $1.86. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

