59,543 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 236,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

ADM stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.14%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $196,235.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,213 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $436,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

