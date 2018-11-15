$6.88 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.49 and the lowest is $6.39. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $3.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $28.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.16 to $29.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.61 to $32.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.71.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $418.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 36.75 and a quick ratio of 36.75. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $279.89 and a one year high of $467.26.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total value of $921,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.97, for a total transaction of $856,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,018 shares of company stock worth $31,599,433. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

