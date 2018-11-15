6,053 Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,336,000 after purchasing an additional 299,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,923,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.13.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $250.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

