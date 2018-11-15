$678.77 Million in Sales Expected for YY Inc (YY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) will report $678.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for YY’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $663.19 million. YY reported sales of $557.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that YY will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow YY.

Get YY alerts:

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.38 million. YY had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $168.00) on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. CLSA set a $125.00 target price on YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in YY in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YY in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in YY in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in YY in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YY in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $69.14. 58,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,454. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.88. YY has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.