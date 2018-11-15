$77.90 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (LMNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $77.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.54 million and the lowest is $77.27 million. Luminex posted sales of $78.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $312.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.95 million to $313.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.45 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $358.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of LMNX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 193,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. Luminex has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,644,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 58,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 949.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 481,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.