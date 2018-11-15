$9.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $9.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.72 billion and the lowest is $9.64 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $41.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.74 billion to $41.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.80 billion to $39.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $186.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, $1 restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (down previously from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,840,000 after purchasing an additional 192,133 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $147.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

