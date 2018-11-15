A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.20. 72,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,267. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,055,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,008,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,170,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,803 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,615,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after acquiring an additional 124,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 531.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

