Abaxis (ABAX) and Mikros Systems (MKRS) Head-To-Head Survey

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) and Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abaxis and Mikros Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abaxis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mikros Systems $7.20 million 1.83 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Mikros Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Abaxis.

Dividends

Abaxis pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mikros Systems does not pay a dividend. Abaxis has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Abaxis and Mikros Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abaxis N/A N/A N/A Mikros Systems 3.63% 14.55% 9.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Abaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Abaxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abaxis and Mikros Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abaxis 1 7 1 0 2.00 Mikros Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abaxis currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 29.72%. Given Abaxis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abaxis is more favorable than Mikros Systems.

Summary

Abaxis beats Mikros Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents. It also provides VetScan VS2, a chemistry, electrolyte, immunoassay, and blood gas analyzer delivering results from a sample of whole blood, serum, or plasma; VetScan profiles, which are packaged as single-use plastic veterinary reagent discs; and VetScan HM5, VetScan HM2, VetScan HMII, and VetScan HMT hematology instruments, as well as reagent kits for veterinary applications. In addition, the company offers VetScan VSpro that assists the diagnosis and evaluation of suspected bleeding disorders, toxicity/poisoning, disseminated intravascular coagulation evaluation, hepatic disease, monitoring therapy, and disease progression states; VetScan VSpro coagulation test to evaluate prothrombin and the activated partial thromboplastin times; VetScan VSpro fibrinogen test for in-vitro determination of fibrinogen levels in equine platelet poor plasma from a citrated stabilized whole blood sample; i-STAT that delivers blood gas, electrolyte, chemistry, and hematology results; VetScan UA, a urinalysis solution; and VetScan SA, which is designed to perform urine microscopy. Further, it provides VetScan rapid tests for the detection of various diseases, as well as sells products developed through its patented Orbos discrete lyophilization process to companies for other applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Abaxis, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Union City, California.

Mikros Systems Company Profile

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S. Navy AEGIS cruisers and destroyers; and ADEPT Distance Support Sensor Suite, a network-enabled system, which can be configured to monitor various shipboard systems and report maintenance data onshore for further analysis to detect trends and predict failures. It also provides Diagnostic Profiler, a software that provides diagnostic services to its host application; and Prognostics Framework, an analysis software for framework that implements real-time prognostics, diagnostics, and status monitoring to support embedded prognostic applications, health management systems, and condition-based maintenance applications. The company primarily serves the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other governmental authorities. Mikros Systems Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

