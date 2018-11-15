Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/aberdeen-total-dynamic-dividend-fund-aod-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-16th.html.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.