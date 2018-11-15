ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.01. ABIOMED reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.78.

ABMD stock opened at $312.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $186.72 and a fifty-two week high of $459.75.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,753,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

