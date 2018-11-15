AC Immune (ACIU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 133.00%.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $570.37 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Get AC Immune alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AC Immune stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AC Immune (ACIU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/ac-immune-aciu-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.