AC3 Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a market cap of $2.24 million and $21,161.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000246 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,279,417 coins and its circulating supply is 68,903,109 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

