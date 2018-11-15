Acadia Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 24,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,464% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,546 call options.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $153,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

