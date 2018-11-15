Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 29,085 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 567.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 862.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

MOS opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 29,085 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/acadian-asset-management-llc-buys-29085-shares-of-mosaic-co-mos.html.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.