Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Smart Global worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Smart Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Smart Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 27.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.26. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.51 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,316,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,559 shares of company stock worth $5,132,890. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

