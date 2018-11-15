Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

