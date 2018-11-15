Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,269,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55,510 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 137,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $232,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $143.68 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.37.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

