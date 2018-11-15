AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0508 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. AceD has a market capitalization of $118,855.00 and $322.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, AceD has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003134 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 157.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,536 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,444 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.