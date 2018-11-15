Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,430 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 104.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $479.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.79.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/achmea-investment-management-b-v-acquires-1430-shares-of-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg.html.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.