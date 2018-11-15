Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 3,808 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 3,808 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/achmea-investment-management-b-v-acquires-3808-shares-of-ameren-corp-aee.html.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.