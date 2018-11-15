Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,658 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler acquired 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,418.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,806.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,015.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,783 shares of company stock worth $1,646,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $62.61 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.73.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

