Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 11,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,916. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.71. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

